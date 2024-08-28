NYC opens cooling centers to combat stifling temps: Where to go and what to know

For those who thought we were about to ease into fall, heat and humidity are back for at least one more day.

Heat index levels will approach and top 100 degrees throughout the tri-state for Wednesday (though fortunately, the hot weather will be short-lived).

So for the many New Yorkers who don't have central air conditioning or any sort of A/C units in their homes, what are the options for them to keep cool during the dangerous heat?

The city has more than 500 cooling centers that it employs during particularly hot days when a heat advisory is issued, which will be open on Wednesday. The centers are open to the public and are located in libraries, older adult centers and more.

For a map and full list of cooling centers throughout the five boroughs, click here. Residents can also call 311 for more information on cooling centers closest to them.

If cooling centers aren't your thing, the city's public pools are a safe bet. While there are many pools available throughout the city, a handful will be temporarily closed, including:

Claremont Wading Pool (Bronx)

General Douglas Pool (Staten Island)

West Brighton Wading Pool (Staten Island)

Dry Dock Wading Pool (Manhattan)

Douglass & DeGraw Wading Pool (Brooklyn)

Wagner Wading Pool (Manhattan)

There is also a long list of other cooling features available through the NYC Parks Department. Those include spray features and splash pads that provide summer fun for children, and are open whenever temperatures top 80 degrees.

For a map of available spray features and outdoor pools, click here.

For more information on what pools are open, what items to bring and not bring, and other rules, click here.

As temperatures soar during what looks to be the first heat wave of 2023, Storm Team 4's Dave Price breaks down how to identify heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

There are also 14 miles of beaches in New York City, according to the Parks Department, which this year will be open until Sept. 8. Swimming is allowed when lifeguards are on duty, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

For a list of the free NYC beaches open to the public, click here.

Of course, there is also the time-honored NYC tradition of using fire hydrants to keep cool — but city residents are not allowed to open a hydrant on their own. Instead, they can request a spray cap be added to a hydrant by a local firehouse.

Those looking to get a hydrant cap must provide contact information to the city's Department of Environmental Protection. Those interested must be over 18, and can go to a firehouse, show ID, and fill out a form. For more information, click here.

The mayor also encouraged people looking to stay indoors to take advantage of the many places throughout the city that provide air conditioning on a regular basis regardless of the conditions outside.

For more information on how to keep pets cool and safe during a heat wave, click here.

For more information on what the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion are, click here.