When Will It Snow in NYC? Extended Weather Outlook Says …

It feels like we're missing something -- something white that we usually see this time of year.

Right, it's called snow. We almost forgot.

In a winter that has seen parts of the country walloped by historic snowstorms, including other areas of the Empire State, New York City has been notably bereft of the white stuff. Bereft might be too light a term, considering we haven't seen any measurable snow at all thus far -- and we're about three weeks into the season already.

When will we get snow? Not this week -- and likely not next week either, judging by the city's extended forecast.

Storm Team 4

When was the last time it took this long to see measurable snowfall in the five boroughs? Well, the latest date New York City has ever recorded accumulation is Jan. 29. As you see above, we're not expected to get any, given well-above-freezing temperatures, through next Thursday at least.

And if we make it that far, to Jan. 19, which it looks like we will, that would qualify as one of the top five latest dates for a first measurable snowfall.

The latest-ever date is Jan. 29, a record set in 1973. So if we make it another 19 days with no measurable snow, at least we can find solace in the fact we'll tie or even break a record. It's too far out to accurately predict our chances beyond the 10-day right now, but we promise we'll keep you posted.

Yes, we've technically seen snowflakes this season, but trace amounts of snow mixed in with rain don't count for weather data recording purposes. (That's not us, that's the National Weather Service.)

Last winter, Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall on Dec. 23, although it was only 0.2 inches (so, you see, "trace" amounts are really nothing at all). The average first measurable snowfall in the city is Dec. 7, so we're already a month behind the average.

So far this winter, we have not seen much snowfall in the local area and this is below normal and quite a bit lower compared to this same time last year. Central Park, NY and Kennedy, NY have only had trace amounts of snow this winter season so far. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/CNhTPLKjHB — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 8, 2023

Looking ahead, it's not yet clear when the first major -- or even notable -- snowfall of this winter will hit NYC.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, it's possible we will see above-normal temperatures through the rest of the month. The same models aren't quite definitive on what's in store in terms of precipitation.