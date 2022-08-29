We've Got Nasty Heat, Then Storm Threats — But This End-of-Week Prize Should Make It Worth It

What to Know Tuesday PM storms could bring flash-flooding rains and destructive winds to parts of the tri-state area; any lingering weather should move out by Wednesday morning

While welcome, the rain won't be sufficient to bust the drought plaguing the tri-state area this month. The latest weekly update found parts of New York City to be experiencing the worst drought conditions in two decades

Right now, the lead-up to the long Labor Day holiday weekend -- and the weekend itself -- looks sublime. Thursday kicks off a new month and a mostly sunny, comfortable stretch in the low-to-mid 80s that looks to take us all the way into the middle part of next week

We'll lead with the good news. The weather looks sublime starting Thursday. But first ...

Heat-weary New Yorkers and New Jerseyeans braced for another bout of wretched summer humidity Monday, with temperatures expected to feel like 90-plus-degrees by the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front that could trigger thunderstorms in the tri-state area come Tuesday.

Actual temperatures Monday will cap out around 86 degrees in the city, though it'll feel pretty suffocating out there for most of the day. The mercury cranks up even more Tuesday, to an anticipated high of 89, at this point, before potential storms move in from western New Jersey in the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Some cells could be particularly gusty and produce rain at a fast enough clip to cause flash flooding. Destructive winds are also possible, while lightning is considered likely. Large hail and tornadoes are not expected.

The track and forecast could certainly change as the system moves closer, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest on the weather developments. And check the latest National Weather Service alerts for your neighborhood here anytime.

While welcome, the rain won't be sufficient to bust the drought plaguing the tri-state area this month. The latest weekly update found parts of New York City to be experiencing the worst drought conditions in two decades. It put all of central and northeastern New Jersey in a moderate to severe drought, and the northwest part of the state into the "abnormally dry" category for the first time. Learn more here ahead of the next release on Thursday morning.

As for the upcoming storms, any lingering weather should move out by Wednesday morning. Humidity quickly drops over the course of the day, though it'll still be hot with highs in the high 80s and sunny skies.

It's still early so don't hold your breath, but the lead-up to the long Labor Day holiday weekend, and the weekend itself, look gorgeous. Thursday kicks off a new month and a mostly sunny, comfortable stretch in the low-to-mid 80s that looks to take us all the way into the middle part of next week.

Expected temps should be close to or slightly above average the first week of September.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Tracking the Tropics

The Atlantic is busy with a few areas to watch (no storms yet). The one spot in the central Atlantic continues to have the best shot at further development, now up to 80% chance in the next five days. A tropical depression is likely to form this week.

Storm Team 4