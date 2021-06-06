Chance of Scattered Storms Returns for Tri-State After Record-Breaking Heat

After several record-breaking temperatures heated up the tri-state over the weekend, scattered showers and a cold front are expected this week.

It’ll feel nearly as warm Monday as it did over the weekend but it won't be as dry.

Sunshine, high humidity and temps in the upper 80s will push the heat index back into the 90s – and might do the same Tuesday and Wednesday as well. There could be a few isolated storms Monday afternoon and evening, but Tuesday and Wednesday look like sunnier and drier bets.

Heat Advisory in effect today for the areas shaded in orange. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s, so please make sure to stay hydrated, and stay in air-conditioned rooms.

⚠️🥵🌡️#heat #advisory #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/7HMvH5CrFQ — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 7, 2021

A cold front will pass through Wednesday night, breaking the heat for the end of the week and into next weekend.

The looming cooldown comes after sweltering weekend days that delivered temperatures close to 90 degrees or higher across the tri-state area, though the smothering humidity made it feel much warmer. A number of spots saw a record-breaking daily heat day on Saturday.

Record Highs for every spot on this list... except Central Park. Still waiting on that first 90 of the year in #NYC. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Am6N1XxX3Z — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 5, 2021

In New York City, Central Park finally hit 90 degrees early Sunday afternoon for the first time this year, Storm Team 4 said.

90° in #NYC as of 1pm. First 90° of 2021 in Central Park.



We did it, guys. — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) June 6, 2021

