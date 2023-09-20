Weekend soaker brings end to summer, string of perfect weather days

What to Know After a week of nearly perfect weather days, the tri-state is in for a rude welcome to the start of fall

The entire weekend is projected to be a soaker, with some getting up to 3 inches of rain by the time storms clear out

The track of the storm could still move slightly ahead of this weekend

This weekend might mark the official start to fall, but don't expect the skies to cooperate with any plans to go apple picking or leaf peeping.

Saturday ushers in the new season and is projected to bring about enough rain to make it clear: summer is over. The conditions start deteriorating Friday night as a storm develops off the southeast coast.

This weekend *might* not be so great for apple picking. pic.twitter.com/5SUE8Ww4Ru — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) September 20, 2023

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Heavy rain could be more widespread of could be limited to coastal locations; flooding is possible. Speaking of coastal areas, they could get winds up to 40 mph.

Anyone holding out hope for rain relief during the weekend should prepare for disappointment. The current forecast, which could still change slightly before the weekend, has rain coming down all the way through Sunday evening.

Rainfall totals will very slightly depending on region, but those along the coast should get soaked the most by the time the storms clear out. Estimates look to bring 2-3 inches along parts of the Jersey Shore, while huge swathes of New Jersey, New York City and surrounding suburbs, and Connecticut will get 1-2 inches.

A few showers might linger into Monday -- that's still not clear -- but conditions should mostly dry out.

See Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast below:

Download the NBC New York app or visit https://www.nbcnewyork.com/weather/ anytime for the latest forecast and weather warnings.