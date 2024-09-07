Weekend forecast: Rain comes Saturday, but clearing expected for Sunday

Saturday won't be a total washout but rain is very much in the forecast and could affect anyone with outdoor plans for the afternoon.

Cooler-than-normal temperatures will continue this weekend. The average high temperature a week into September is 79 degrees. This weekend, highs will be about 5 to 10 degrees below average, more in line with what we normally expect to see at the end of the month.

September has also been dry, kicking off with an entire week of rain-free days. But this weekend will finally put an end to that streak.

Saturday is our first real shower opportunity of the month, but it’ll be far from a washout.

A few showers are moving through the region this morning, but another more organized round of rain will likely push through between 1 and 6 p.m. There will be some dry times, but it’s a good idea to have an indoor alternative today.

Spotty showers are still possible before and after the afternoon, but this is when the heaviest showers will move through.

Severe weather is unlikely Saturday, but a rumble of thunder or two is possible.

Most will pick up less than half an inch of rain. Some spots in the Hudson Valley could have slightly higher tallies, but we don’t expect much more than an inch in hardest-hit areas. As such, flooding is not a concern from this system; it moves through quickly and downpours will be short-lived.

If you were hoping to attend the Rutgers home game Saturday afternoon, expect to see some showers throughout the game. It won’t be raining the entire time, but it would be a good idea to have a poncho or the hooded jacket with you for when the afternoon starts to turn soggy.

Otherwise, you’re looking ahead to cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid 70s, and a bit of stickiness.

Thankfully this weekend is one and done with the rain chances and Sunday is looking much better. The sun breaks out early and continues to shine for the rest of the day and humidity plummets back down to a crisp fall feel.

Just make sure to have jacket or sweatshirt if you plan on being out early in the morning; temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, making it our coolest morning since mid-May.

Temperatures warm back into the lower 70s by the afternoon. And if you have tickets to the Giants’ season opener against the Vikings, you couldn’t have asked for better football weather.