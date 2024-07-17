Relief in sight! Suffocating heat, powerful storms throttle NYC area for one more day

What to Know Strong storms could fire up again Wednesday after daytime feels-like temps top 100 degrees each day; excessive heat warnings and watches and heat advisories are in effect

Tuesday's storms did not do anything in terms of providing relief from the heat and humidity; that does not come until late Wednesday with the passage of a cold front

Not-so breaking news: It's still hot.

The hottest year in New York City in history (so far) gets even hotter Wednesday, as we look forward to another day in the 90s with smothering humidity that'll make it feel 10 degrees warmer, at least.

The end, though, is nigh.

Scattered showers will start to pop up by the afternoon, continuing into the evening and overnight. The entire day is not a washout, but you could get caught in some pockets of heavy rain at times. Make sure to keep the umbrella close.

These storms have the potential to be severe, producing damaging wind gusts and some minor flooding. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The storm timing may make the evening commute a little difficult, especially if you get caught in a downpour on the ride home. Exercise extra caution if your commute involves driving over low-lying or flood prone roadways. And never drive through standing water.

In need of relief

The entire tri-state area is under heat alerts through Wednesday. North Jersey, the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, Long Island and New York City could experience feels-like temperatures up to 104 Tuesday and Wednesday, while Central and South Jersey could feel closer to 109 by midweek.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

This level of heat, especially when it is prolonged for multiple days, makes it incredibly difficult for the body to cool itself. It is best to avoid strenuous activity, limit time spent outdoors and stay hydrated.

A day ago, it caused severe problems on the rails for the evening commute. Those issues may linger into Wednesday's commutes.

Looking ahead

Once the showers and storms clear out early Thursday, both temperatures and humidity will see decline significantly.

Highs will be back near July averages and humidity will return to a tolerable level. This will make the end of the week, much more enjoyable than the start.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.