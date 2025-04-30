Yet another wet weekend ahead for the New York area

Weekends have not been particularly kind to us this April, especially when it comes to rain.

Every soaking rainfall we’ve seen this month has fallen on either a Saturday or a Sunday. 50% of April’s total rainfall fell on Saturdays alone. When you factor in Sundays, it adds up to nearly three-quarters of the month’s total rainfall.

Unfortunately, May looks to be continuing this trend into its first weekend.

Showers are in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday this week. But they could end up lingering into Sunday and even the start of next week, depending on how long the low-pressure system lingers over the tri-state.

The earliest we will see showers is overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. But the rain coming with this batch of showers will not be widespread. We’ll see scattered pockets of heavy rain with the chance for storms. The bulk of these storms come through during the overnight hours, so impacts to travel will be kept to a minimum.

The rest of Friday will be characterized by spotty, light showers. It’s a day when you’ll want to have the umbrella with you, but you won’t need to have it up constantly.

Another period of scattered showers will carry into early Saturday morning, but the steadier rain does not start to come through until Saturday evening. This will be the soggiest part of the day, so if you have dinner plans, make sure they’re inside; the warm temperatures might make dining al fresco tempting, but the rain will quickly dampen any outdoor dining hopes you may have. Not to mention, these showers will come along with another chance for thunderstorms.

Beyond Saturday, computer model forecast consensus becomes increasingly nebulous.

One model, the American Long-Range model (GFS), pushes showers offshore early Sunday morning making for a cooler, and much drier, Sunday. While another model, the European Long-Range model (EURO), indicates the low-pressure system will meander over our area, taking significantly longer to move off-shore. Not only does the EURO keep showers around all day Sunday, but it keeps all of Monday and Tuesday wet as well.

This divergence in the duration of our upcoming rain has led to a huge disparity when it comes to potential rain totals through the middle of next week. The GFS anticipates generally less than an inch of rain will fall, while the EURO expects over five inches of rain for many of us.

One silver lining to the EURO’s soggier solution is that it would clean the air. At present tree pollen is very high and allergy sufferers are feeling the pain. A string of rainy days would go a long way to scrub the air of pollen and bring much-needed – albeit temporary – relief.

At this point, the forecast is still too far out to have a good sense as to in which direction our weather might lean. But this is something we are watching very closely and will continue to update and refine as the week goes on, so stay with us as we continue to update the forecast.

One thing is for certain: it’s yet another wet weekend for the spring… but exactly how wet it ends up being remains uncertain.