Yankees Opening Day forecast: Sunny skies, but bring a jacket for the game

A sure sign that Spring is here is the start of baseball season. And with Opening Day fast approaching, all eyes are on the Bronx as the Yankees prepare to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

When it comes to early spring weather, Thursday is going to deliver. Just don’t expect the 60-degree temperatures we’ve enjoyed from time to time this month. Instead, temperatures will be closer to average for late March – in the low to mid 50s.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The afternoon will be comfortable, but not quite T-shirt weather. Be sure you have a jacket or hoodie with you, especially toward the end of the game. It’ll be just around sunset when the game is over and you’ll feel the temperatures dipping below 50 as quickly as the sun will be dipping below the horizon.

And there is no threat of spring showers dampening the game. From first pitch to the final out, you’ll enjoy full sunshine. The ponchos can stay at home, but don’t forget your baseball cap, sunglasses and sunscreen.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While Opening Day will follow the quintessential Spring narrative, games two and three will be telling very different weather stories this weekend. A stationary front settles just to our north on Saturday, allowing warm air to flow into the region and temperatures to spike.

Saturday highs will jump into the 70s. Instead of late-March baseball, it will feel like we’ve skipped straight to late May. Leave the jackets and sweatshirts at home – it’ll be T-shirt weather all day. The bonus: It’ll be sunny, too! At least for Saturday.

By Sunday, the stationary front dips further south, delivering showers and knocking temperatures down a peg.

It won’t be to be a total washout, showers will be generally light, so don’t expect a cancellation or even a delay of game. Just make sure to have the poncho or hooded jacket with you; it’ll be a damp afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, but how much cooler will depend on how far south the stationary front dips. The farther south it dips, the cooler our temperatures will be.

We’ll be watching this carefully in the coming days; high temperatures could range anywhere from the mid 60s to the low 50s, so you’ll want to stay tuned as we continue to refine the details.