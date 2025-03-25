A sure sign that spring is here is the start of baseball season. And with Opening Day fast approaching this week, all eyes are on the Bronx for when the Yankees host the Brewers Thursday afternoon.

When it comes to early spring weather, Thursday is going to deliver. Don’t expect 60-degree temperatures like we’ve seen so frequently this month. Instead, we’ll enjoy near-normal temperatures for March, which are in the low-to-mid 50s.

These temperatures will be comfortable, but not quite t-shirt weather. Be sure you have a jacket or hoodie with you, especially toward the end of the game. It’ll be just around sunset when the game is over, and temperatures will be dipping below 50 as quickly as the sun dips below the horizon.

And there is no threat of spring showers to dampen the game. From first pitch to the final out, you’ll be enjoying wall-to-wall sunshine. The ponchos can stay at home.

You won’t want to forget your baseball cap and sunglasses.

Unfortunately, as nice as Opening Day will be, the same may not be true for games 2 and 3 of the series coming this weekend, thanks to a stationary front that settles over the tri-state. The front will bring with it the chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday. It also makes for a very tricky temperature forecast.

Depending on exactly where the front sets up, we could be looking at sunny skies and 70 degrees, or, on the flip side, clouds and rain with temperatures holding steady in the 40s.

At this point, forecast confidence is very low for the New York City area. On Saturday, areas to the south, including Philadelphia and Washington, DC, will be in the warm sector and enjoy unusually warm temperatures in the low 80s. To the north, in Albany and Boston, rain and temperatures in the mid-40s are likely. Whether New York City falls on the warm or cold side of the front is still up in the air.

Keep a close eye on the forecast this week. We’ll be updating it regularly as we get more information!