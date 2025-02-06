Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of weekend snow in New York

Thursday’s sloppy morning precipitation has come and gone, but a Winter Storm Watch is already in place for our next round of wintry weather on the way this weekend. For snow lovers, this could be a good one!

Snow totals around New York City are expected to be between 2-4 inches, with snow totals over 6” in the Hudson Valley.

The Winter Storm Watch covers all of Connecticut, Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley and parts of northern New Jersey.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Winter Storm Watch for NYC: 7PM on 2/8 -1PM on 2/9. 2 to 4 inches of snow & ice accumulations expected. https://t.co/oBGvYAYGD9. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/oaRGuds2gU. pic.twitter.com/1jbcBotuw4 — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 6, 2025

When is it going to snow Saturday?

The snow is slated to move in Saturday night and exit the area early Sunday morning. The daytime hours on both Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

The timing is perfect for minimizing the impact on travel, as there shouldn’t be many vehicles on the road when the snow is coming down at its heaviest. That said, if your travel plans have you on the move Saturday night, be warned -- roads will be a mess.

The event will begin as all snow. Snowfall rates will pick up and we’ll start to see a changeover from snow to sleet mixed with a little freezing rain along the coast and south of NYC into early Sunday.

Ice accumulations will be light in the tri-state area, but may make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways extra slick, so take extreme caution as you head out Sunday morning.

Overall, Sunday could be a great day if you love snow and don’t have to travel. Get your sled ready!

Looking ahead, we’ve got a couple more chances for wintry weather later next week, too.