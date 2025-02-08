Winter storm forecast: Up to 8″ of snow possible in Hudson Valley, Connecticut

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the tri-state area, including all of Connecticut and parts of the Hudson Valley, ahead of a system expected to dump over 6 inches of snow in areas north and west of New York City.

The rest of the tri-state, including the five boroughs and most of New Jersey, are under a winter weather advisory, where lower snow totals are forecast.

Snow totals around New York City are expected to be between 2 and 5 inches, but that will range depending on the borough. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Staten Island and parts of southern Queens and Brooklyn will be on the lower side, and could see just 1-3 inches. Manhattan is solidly in the 3-5 range along with the rest of Brooklyn and Queens. Parts of the northern Bronx could see up to 8 inches.

Higher totals of 5-8 inches will be more common throughout the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and for nearly all of Connecticut, excluding the immediate shoreline.

Central Jersey is expected to see 1-3 inches, while Southern Jersey will get even less.

A winter storm warning will go into effect north of NYC at 5 p.m. Saturday and will stretch through Sunday at noon. As for the city, Long Island and much of New Jersey. A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the same time frame.

When is it going to snow Saturday?

The snow is slated to move in Saturday night and exit the area early Sunday. The daytime hours on both Saturday and Sunday should be dry.

The timing is perfect for minimizing the impact on travel, as there shouldn’t be many vehicles on the road when the snow is coming down at its heaviest. That said, if your travel plans have you on the move Saturday night, be warned -- roads will be a mess. New York City said it would suspend alternate side parking Saturday to assist in snow removal.

The event will begin as all snow. Snowfall rates will pick up and we’ll start to see a changeover from snow to sleet mixed with a little freezing rain along the coast and south of NYC into early Sunday.

Ice accumulations will be light in the tri-state area, but may make untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways extra slick, so take extreme caution as you head out Sunday morning.

Overall, Sunday could be a great day if you love snow and don’t have to travel. Get your sled ready!

Looking ahead, we’ve got a couple more chances for wintry weather later next week, too.