Storm Team 4

Winds Up to 60 MPH Possible on Long Island as Temps Reach 60

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A high wind warning has been issued for Long Island as a spring-like front is expected to bring dangerous winds to the region on Thursday.

Up to 60 mph wind gusts are possible across Nassau and Suffolk County, according to Storm Team 4. The winds will be consistent for up to a couple of hours in the evening into Friday morning.

New York City and areas west of the city are under a wind advisory. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are likely. Ahead of the front, temps will approach, and in some cases, surpass 60 degrees.

Rain is expected to hold off until after 9 p.m. Thursday but will continue into the overnight. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder.

By Friday morning, temperatures crash into the 40s and we stay chilly through the weekend.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us