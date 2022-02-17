Winds Up to 60 MPH Possible on Long Island as Temps Reach 60

A high wind warning has been issued for Long Island as a spring-like front is expected to bring dangerous winds to the region on Thursday.

Up to 60 mph wind gusts are possible across Nassau and Suffolk County, according to Storm Team 4. The winds will be consistent for up to a couple of hours in the evening into Friday morning.

New York City and areas west of the city are under a wind advisory. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are likely. Ahead of the front, temps will approach, and in some cases, surpass 60 degrees.

Everything ramps up tonight, including the damaging wind threat. Start preparing today by bringing in loose outdoor items. #NBC4NY #nywx #njwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/BSr8of5b8y — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 17, 2022

Rain is expected to hold off until after 9 p.m. Thursday but will continue into the overnight. There could even be a rumble or two of thunder.

By Friday morning, temperatures crash into the 40s and we stay chilly through the weekend.