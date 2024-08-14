Wildfire smoke returns to NYC area, here's what you can expect

The haze is back across the New York City skyline and most of the Northeast.

It’s wildfire season, and fine smoke particles from Canadian wildfires will be hanging in the air for the next several days. The good news is that it won’t present a health threat to our area.

The fires at fault are burning in Central and Western Canada, primarily from Western Ontario through Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories. We’re seeing the smoke here in the tri-state area because of a persistent northwest wind that has transported the smoke in our direction. The wind has funneled between a high-pressure ridge in the Central U.S. and a low spinning near the Canadian Maritime Provinces.

Low concentrations of smoke will continue to drift in and out of our area for the next several days – possibly into next week.

Air quality should hover in the moderate category (Air Quality Index under 100) and is not expected to impact people’s health. When the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 100 people with respiratory issues like asthma or COPD may begin to feel the effects.