Here's why it smells like smoke outside today

After meager rainfall Sunday night, we’ve been back in high fire danger mode since Tuesday.

Most of the area is under a fire weather watch, while a red flag warning is in place for Connecticut's Fairfield County. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood.

Unfortunately, there is no appreciable rain in sight in the coming weeks to alleviate our ongoing drought.

Current rainfall deficits this fall stand at nearly 8 inches in most areas. It’s going to take a lot more rain than the one- or two-tenths of an inch that most places Sunday night to get us back to normal.

Inevitably, with worsening drought comes wildfires. There's been some combination of low relative humidity and gusty wind. It’s all a recipe for fires to start easily and spreading quickly.

Note that the wind will be from the northwest, so inland fires in northern New Jersey will blow smoke over the NYC metro area and Jersey Shore. Don’t be surprised if you smell smoke from time to time this week as current fires burn and new ones flare up.

To help prevent fires from starting, do not burn anything outside. Safely dispose of cigarette butts. Don’t park your car on land with dry brush. Don’t use tools outdoors that can generate sparks.

It doesn’t take much in our current environment to start a fire.

Separately, on Thursday, a fire on the roof of a 44-story luxury apartment building sent plumes of dark smoke into the New York City skyline.