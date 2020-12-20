Storm Team 4

White Christmas Not Likely Despite Thursday Night Storm in Forecast

Latest projections call for a significant storm Thursday evening and into Friday (Christmas), but the biggest threats are rain and wind, not snow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Latest projections call for a significant storm Thursday evening and into Friday (Christmas), but the biggest threats are rain and wind, not snow
  • Snow flurries returned to parts of the tri-state Sunday morning; another round of snow is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday
  • New York City saw its biggest December snowstorm in a decade this week as the nor'easter dumped 10 inches on Central Park

Snow flurries returned to parts of the tri-state Sunday morning as many in the area remain covered from the remnants of last week's powerful nor'easter.

Some snow and rain showers hang around for most of the morning and early afternoon before clearing out for the rest of Sunday, Storm Team 4 says.

There's another chance of snow falling on the tri-state overnight Monday into Tuesday, but no significant accumulation is expected.

The next storm moves in late Thursday but snow is not likely. Instead, rain and wind move in with temps in the 50s.

Strong, damaging winds could come Friday (Christmas) and a flash freeze is possible overnight as arctic air comes roaring back.

Last week's storm dumped more than a foot of snow in spots, marking it the biggest December snowstorm New York City has seen in a decade.

Hundreds of vehicle crashes were reported across the tri-state area over the course of the storm. See how much snow fell in your neighborhood.

Weather Stories

Storm Team 4 Dec 18

Storm Team 4 Eyes Potential White Christmas as Tri-State Digs Out From Nor'easter

Storm Team 4 Dec 11

NYC Sees Biggest December Snowstorm in Decade as Nor'easter Thrashes Tri-State

Scenes from Tri-State's First Winter Storm of 2020

Stay with Storm Team 4 and News 4 New York for the latest and track the precipitation using our interactive radar below.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4holidayssevere weatherwinter weathernyc snow
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us