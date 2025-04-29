Whether you’ve been suffering from allergies for years or only recently been feeling the pain, two things are clear: allergy season is starting earlier and getting worse. Even if you’re someone who is not typically affected by pollen, you have likely felt some itchiness already this year.

Since the start of March, warm temperatures in New York City have led to the start of tree pollen season. And unfortunately, we have a long way to go.

Pollen has been on the rise in April and will still have about half of the season, which continues through May, left.

Right now, the northeast has some of the highest concentration of pollen in the country, according to pollen.com, led by pollen from oak, birch and maple trees. The worst cities for allergy suffers are spread across the northeast, including Concord, New Hampshire; Worcester, Massachusetts; Albany, New York; Boston; and Burlington, Vermont. New York City was on the "worst cities" list earlier this week.

When does tree pollen season end?

Tree pollen season typically starts to really ramp up in March, hitting its peak from mid-March to mid-May.

"Over-the-counter allergy medication sales, and asthma emergency department (ED) visits (particularly in children) typically increase in April and May, coinciding with peak tree pollen concentrations," according the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Over the last 6 years (excluding 2020), here are the peak pollen impact dates, according to state health officials:

2019: May 13

2021: May 3

2022: May 23

2023: April 26

2024: May 20

But just as the tree pollen starts to decline, the grass pollen ramps up, eventually reaching its peak in June. We are already seeing low amounts of grass pollen start to creep up as we near the end of April. And it is going to sharply increase from here.

Though May is not the quite the “peak” time for tree or grass pollen, it is the month of greatest overlap and can cause a real problem for anyone sensitive to both types of pollen.

When is ragweed season in New York?

"Weed pollen (such as ragweed) and mold spores plague people mainly in the late summer and fall," the health department said. September and October tend to be the peak months for ragweed.

Mid-summer and during the winter are usually the best times for pollen allergies.

Why do my allergies feel worse or lasting longer?

Temperatures are trending warmer. That means the growing season, loosely defined as the period between the last freeze of one winter and the first freeze of the next, is getting longer. We’re seeing the final freeze taking place earlier and earlier while the first freeze happens much later than average. In fact, Climate Central has found that since 1970, the average growing season in New York City has grown by over 3 weeks.

But it’s not just the increase in temperatures, it’s the increase in CO2 in the atmosphere. Increased levels of CO2 amplify a plant’s natural processes, leading them to produce more pollen, thus intensifying what the “peak” of allergy season feels like.

Weather can also play a huge factor in how bad allergies will feel on any given day. During a prolonged dry spell, pollen can build up and gather on surfaces. That dry pollen easily spreads, especially on windy days. A good soaking rain, like we had on Saturday, can provide some brief relief, but it usually doesn’t take long for the pollen to build up and become irksome again.