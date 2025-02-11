Weather

What time will it snow tonight?: Hour-by-hour look at snow storm heading to tri-state

Some spots in New Jersey and Pennsylvania could see snow as early as Tuesday afternoon before it moves further north. Here's your winter weather forecast

After a weekend storm that brought at least several inches of snow to the tri-state, we're preparing once again for more snow. But Tuesday's snow storm will be more of an event for southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

South Jersey could see snow as early as this afternoon.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect starting at 4 p.m. today for Monmouth and Ocean counties with the chance of 3 to 5 inches of snow. No advisories have been issued for Connecticut, Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley or Hudson or Bergen counties, as of 9 a.m.

When will the snow arrive? When will the snow start?

Areas south of New York City and into Philadelphia could see snow this afternoon, starting between 4 and 7 p.m.

For the New York City area, Long Island, north Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley and the Connecticut shoreline, snow could start between 7 and 10 p.m. But remember, those areas won't be seeing as much snow as communities to the south.

How much snow are we getting?

New York City will likely receive between 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday night. Same goes for Long Island and lower parts of Westchester County.

For much of the Hudson Valley and all of Connecticut, less than an inch can be expected. Don’t anticipate much more than a light dusting, if anything.

New Jersey snow forecast for Tuesday night

The heaviest snow in the tri-state will like be in Ocean County and Monmouth County, where 3-5 inches of snow can be expected. The same goes for the rest of Southern Jersey, with some locally higher amounts possible.

For Central Jersey, 1-3 inches is likely. The northernmost areas of the state will see the least snow, with an inch or lest expected.

Tuesday night’s storm will bring all snow. The other systems we will see this week will involve a mix of snow, rain, sleet and ice.

