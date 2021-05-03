Wet Week: Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Across Tri-State as Cold Front Passes

Keep your umbrellas handy because it's going to be a wet week in the tri-state area.

A few showers are possible through the evening north of New York City and parts of the region on Monday, and stronger storms are expected on Tuesday, according to Storm Team 4. Most of the week will be cloudy and gloomy and scattered showered are expected.

Monday's precipitations continue into late night and thunderstorms pop back up during a hot and humid Tuesday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says. Temperatures are expected to reach 80 degrees Tuesday.

More rain comes Wednesday as a cold front passes and ushers in cooler weather to finish the week. Temps could drop by 10 degrees, which is lower than the average high for this time of year.

We get a small break from the rain on Thursday when it will be mostly sunny. Then showers return on Friday, but the skies will clear again for Mother's Day weekend.