Wet and Windy Weather Puts Damper on Start of Mother's Day Weekend

Did you get to spend much time outside to enjoy the beautiful, 70-degree weather on Thursday? Well if you didn't — it may be another week before getting another chance.

A coastal storm is set to bring chilly, windy and soggy weather to the tri-state on Friday, likely making the entire day a total washout — and Saturday isn't looking much better, perhaps even worse.

Clouds increase overnight in Friday ahead of the rain. With some luck, the morning commute for the final day of the work week could be dry, but don't bet on it.

Rain starts mid-morning tomorrow and stick around for about 48 hrs. Expect gusty winds and temps about 20 degrees cooler than today. Yuck. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/knaWc08eT8 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 5, 2022

Showers pick up by the afternoon and don’t really quit until Sunday morning, giving about 48 hours of wet weather. By the time all is said and done, the tri-state could see a couple inches of rain, along with some pretty nasty wind, the worst of which will come Saturday with winds of 20-30 mph. Some gusts of 50 mph could come as well.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding could occur.

To make matters even worse, there's a nonzero chance for some to the far north and west of the city to even see some snowflakes Saturday night. While it won't stick, and not a guarantee the flakes even reach the ground, still unpleasant to see the chance for any snow in May.

But seeing snow on a forecast model in May is not ideal. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/1nmzLm6KmC — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) May 6, 2022

Showers may linger after sunrise Mother’s Day but should clear by brunch, for all you who made plans to be with family. But expect winds to linger all day.

Things improve dramatically by the middle of next week, however.

After a few cooler days Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 60 and partly sunny skies, expect plenty of sunshine and warmer temps into the 70s for the rest of the week, getting even better for the weekend.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.