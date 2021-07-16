West Coast Wildfire Smoke Making Its Way to New York City

It's becoming an unfortunate new feature of New York City's summer weather -- wildfire smoke from the West Coast billowing east, adding to the haze here.

More than 60 wildfires are currently burning across western states, and in parts of southern Calfornia the danger of even more fires is rated as "extreme."

As the smoke builds, it gets wrapped up in weather systems and transported across the country. As recently as last September, western smoke turned tri-state skies an oddly milky color.

The same phenomenon is happening now, as shown by an experimental U.S. government model known as the HRRR-Smoke model.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, says the experimental 3-D model lets it simulate the dispersion of smoke over varied terrain.