Warming up tomorrow ahead of a frigid start to Sunday

Heading into the first weekend of spring, we’ll be seeing the full spectrum of what this season has to offer. From mild and showery to freezing and dry, it’s all in the mix Saturday and Sunday.

The blustery northwest winds that made for a chilly morning Friday will subside and shift to a warmer southwesterly breeze on Saturday. This change in wind direction will allow temperatures to climb back into the upper 50s and 60s by the afternoon, a good 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

But the warmer temperatures won’t come with sunshine. Skies will turn mostly cloudy ahead of a cold front.

This front won’t be coming with a lot of moisture, but there will be enough to touch off a few spotty afternoon and evening showers. They’ll be light, quick and widely scattered, so you probably won’t need an umbrella. But a baseball cap or a jacket with a hood might be helpful for you in case one passes overhead.

Despite the lack of moisture, this front will supply a reinforcing dose of chilly air Saturday night. This will not only knock temperatures back down into the 30s by Sunday morning, but nearly all of us will be waking up to freezing temperatures. Factoring in the wind chill, it’ll feel more like the teens and the 20s on exposed skin.

And don’t expect much of a warm-up into Sunday afternoon, even with sunny skies. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s, a noticeable drop from Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, don’t expect a grand spring warm-up. A series of cold fronts will push through, keeping our temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. The pattern will extend into the start of next month, too. Forecast models are indicating that we’re going to have to wait a while before spring fever kicks in again.