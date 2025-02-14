Timing out this weekend's snow and rain: Hour-by-hour look at NYC forecast

Another weekend, another snow storm coming to the tri-state.

Valentine's Day on Friday will be sunny but chilly with gusty winds making it feel like the teens and 20s throughout the day. But skies will remain dry through early Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect noon Saturday for most of central/northern New Jersey, Hudson Valley, and Fairfield County. New York City, southern New Jersey and Long Island are not included in any advisory as of 8 a.m. Friday.

So when will the snow start this weekend?

Snow begins for many by noon tomorrow. After several hours of snowfall, warmer air moving northward starts to change snow over to an icy mix and/or rain. For the city, snow changes to mainly rain by about late dinner time.

Compared to other areas north of the city, the snow will start later and end earlier in New York City over the weekend, leading to lower snow totals and more rain.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

Hudson Valley weather: Timing the weekend precipitation timeline

The zone to watch will be the Hudson Valley due to several hours of snow and ice.

Ice accretion up to a couple of tenths of an inch is possible around the I-84 corridor.

The snow in the Hudson Valley will start mid-morning Saturday and continue through most of the day before turning to a mix overnight/early Sunday, which will be a messy wintry mix of sleet, rain and ice. Freezing rain is likely in the Hudson Valley on Sunday.

When will the snow change to rain?

A change to rain is expected everywhere either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Rain continues for most Sunday. Some thunder is possible as the front clears later Sunday afternoon.

How much snow will the tri-state get?

This weekend's storm is one where the further north you are, the more accumulation you'll get due to the colder area and longer snowfall timelines, versus further south where it will switch to rain.

Much colder air takes over to start the week with lows dropping back down to the teens.