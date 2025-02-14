nyc weather

Timing out this weekend's snow and rain: Hour-by-hour look at NYC forecast

The zone to watch will be the Hudson Valley due to several hours of snow and ice

By Maria LaRosa

Another weekend, another snow storm coming to the tri-state.

Valentine's Day on Friday will be sunny but chilly with gusty winds making it feel like the teens and 20s throughout the day. But skies will remain dry through early Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect noon Saturday for most of central/northern New Jersey, Hudson Valley, and Fairfield County. New York City, southern New Jersey and Long Island are not included in any advisory as of 8 a.m. Friday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

So when will the snow start this weekend?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Snow begins for many by noon tomorrow. After several hours of snowfall, warmer air moving northward starts to change snow over to an icy mix and/or rain. For the city, snow changes to mainly rain by about late dinner time.

Compared to other areas north of the city, the snow will start later and end earlier in New York City over the weekend, leading to lower snow totals and more rain.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

Weather Stories

nyc weather 18 hours ago

Impactful weekend storm to bring mix of snow, ice, and rain to tri-state

Storm Team 4 Feb 12

More winter weather brings snow, sleet and rain for NYC area, making for sloppy A.M. commute

Hudson Valley weather: Timing the weekend precipitation timeline

The zone to watch will be the Hudson Valley due to several hours of snow and ice.

Ice accretion up to a couple of tenths of an inch is possible around the I-84 corridor.

The snow in the Hudson Valley will start mid-morning Saturday and continue through most of the day before turning to a mix overnight/early Sunday, which will be a messy wintry mix of sleet, rain and ice. Freezing rain is likely in the Hudson Valley on Sunday.

When will the snow change to rain?

A change to rain is expected everywhere either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.  Rain continues for most Sunday. Some thunder is possible as the front clears later Sunday afternoon.

How much snow will the tri-state get?

This weekend's storm is one where the further north you are, the more accumulation you'll get due to the colder area and longer snowfall timelines, versus further south where it will switch to rain.

Much colder air takes over to start the week with lows dropping back down to the teens.

This article tagged under:

nyc weatherWeather
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us