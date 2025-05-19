Will it be another wet Memorial Day weekend? A preview

While often touted as the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend weather in the tri-state area does not always pan out. It can often be cool (at the beach, especially) and wet.

Case in point: Out of our last 10 Memorial Day weekends, only two of them have been completely rain-free from start to finish.

With the holiday weekend just a few days away, the forecast this year looks promising, all things considered: mild temperatures and mostly dry skies.

In the city, temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with highs breaking 70 by Monday. It’ll feel very spring-like; warm enough to enjoy a picnic or barbecue outside, but not so hot that you’ll need to be near a beach or a pool to stay cool.

If the beach is your destination, you’ll have no problem staying cool there.

Ocean temperatures are still chilly – in the upper 50s – which is a far cry from the 70-degree water we enjoy in July and August.

Memorial Day weekend is too early to swim and the cold water will keep the air temperature down a few degrees, but it will still be a lovely weekend to stroll along the beach or the boardwalk. Expect plenty of sunshine, so don’t forget your sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat.

While the weekend will be predominantly characterized by sunshine, the days leading up to it will be a bit bumpy. Wet and dry, warm and cold – it’s all there as a low-pressure system moves in from the west.

The bulk of the rain will fall on Wednesday and Thursday, but as the system exits late in the week, a few lingering showers could sprout on Friday. And, while we can’t guarantee that a stray sprinkle won’t fall on Saturday or even Sunday, rain chances get slimmer each day.

Wednesday and Thursday will be our wettest days of the week, and the rain comes with very chilly temperatures, too.

Thanks to clouds, steady rain and an east wind off the ocean, temperatures will hold nearly steady in the mid-50s both days. It’ll feel more like late March or early April as opposed to the week before Memorial Day. Sweaters, rain jackets and umbrellas will be mainstay wardrobe choices.

But you’ll be back in T-shirts over the holiday weekend, as temperatures trend up and sunshine returns. On the heels of a messy mid-week, the weekend will feel like a winner to you, despite it feeling more like spring than the “start to summer” to you.

As for summer warmth, be patient. We’ll have plenty of time to bask in the summer heat later this year. For now, let’s enjoy spending time in the temperate weather while we still have it.