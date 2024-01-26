weather

Projected snow totals for NY area shift ahead of Sunday storm

Current estimates call for 3 inches or more north and west of the city, but those are subject to change

By Maria LaRosa

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • It stays dreary outside through the Friday morning commute; we'll dry out by midday, but clouds will linger into Saturday
  • Sunday brings wind and rain back which may turn to snow Sunday night into Monday morning; up to 3 inches are expected for spots north and west of the city, which likely won't see much at all
  • Once that system moves out it feels more like January, with temps falling back into the 30s through at least the middle of the next week; February begins with near-normal temps

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for some snow early next week as temperatures dip down to more normal levels for this time of year, though it appears it may still be too warm to do much in the way of accumulation.

The next storm moves in pretty quickly, following a dreary few days. Showers are expected by late Saturday, with rain and gusty winds expected to pick up Sunday. Some transition to snow Sunday night is likely as cold air comes in on the backside of the system.

Accumulation looks to be minimal near New York City, while spots north and west of I-287 could see more than 3 inches.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

How much snow are we getting?

Local

Taylor Swift 13 hours ago

Man arrested outside Taylor Swift's NYC home held without bail for violating protective order

Michelle Troconis 47 mins ago

Testimony to continue Friday in Michelle Troconis' trial

New York City recorded its first one-inch snowfall at Central Park in nearly two full years earlier this month. Could this upcoming weekend portend even more to come? One thing looks certain at this point: It'll feel more like January.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s Monday and are expected to stay there through at least the middle of next week.

Check out the 10-day forecast outlook and track any approaching systems using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

weatherStorm Team 4SNOW
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us