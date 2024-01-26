Projected snow totals for NY area shift ahead of Sunday storm

What to Know It stays dreary outside through the Friday morning commute; we'll dry out by midday, but clouds will linger into Saturday

Sunday brings wind and rain back which may turn to snow Sunday night into Monday morning; up to 3 inches are expected for spots north and west of the city, which likely won't see much at all

Once that system moves out it feels more like January, with temps falling back into the 30s through at least the middle of the next week; February begins with near-normal temps

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for some snow early next week as temperatures dip down to more normal levels for this time of year, though it appears it may still be too warm to do much in the way of accumulation.

The next storm moves in pretty quickly, following a dreary few days. Showers are expected by late Saturday, with rain and gusty winds expected to pick up Sunday. Some transition to snow Sunday night is likely as cold air comes in on the backside of the system.

Accumulation looks to be minimal near New York City, while spots north and west of I-287 could see more than 3 inches.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

How much snow are we getting?

New York City recorded its first one-inch snowfall at Central Park in nearly two full years earlier this month. Could this upcoming weekend portend even more to come? One thing looks certain at this point: It'll feel more like January.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s Monday and are expected to stay there through at least the middle of next week.

Check out the 10-day forecast outlook and track any approaching systems using our interactive radar below.