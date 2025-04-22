Temperatures have taken us on a wild ride this past week.

From the 50s to the 80s, high temperatures have swung 35 degrees and forced us to have clothes for every season at the ready – from shorts and T-shirts to warm coats.

From here on out, we’ll lean more on our spring and summer wardrobes as temperatures trend above normal.

Tuesday’s temperatures peak in the upper 70s in most areas, more in line with mid-June weather. Only south-facing shore areas will be cool, thanks to an onshore wind off the chilly Atlantic.

The warm spring temperatures and bright sunshine may coax you outside, but remember that spring means pollen – specifically tree pollen. Trees are blooming all over town, so if you have allergies, anticipate itchy eyes and a lot of sneezing.

After Tuesday, temperatures drop down a notch from the upper 70s to the low 70s. Average highs for late April are only in the mid 60s, so we will still be a good 5 to 10 degrees above average through the end of the week.

And after a month full of up and down temperatures, it’ll be a nice change to see highs getting more consistent as we close out the month. Consistently mild, too!

Not only do we stay mild all week, but we also stay dry. Rain does not return until Saturday.

Unfortunately, that means a soggy start to the weekend. Showers will be around most of the day, putting a wrinkle in any outdoor plans or sporting events on your schedule. But things will turn around quickly on Sunday as we enjoy sunny, albeit cooler, weather.

Sunday’s dip in temperatures will be brief. Highs will be back in the 70s by Monday, and we’ll even make another run at 80 degrees next Wednesday.

These above average temperatures are forecast to continue into the first week of May. Spring is certainly making up for its rocky start; enjoy every moment of it.