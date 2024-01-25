NYC forecast calls for snow Sunday: how much to expect

What to Know It stays dreary outside through the Friday morning commute; we'll dry out by midday, but clouds will linger into Saturday

Sunday brings wind and rain back which may turn to snow Sunday night into Monday morning; up to 3 inches are expected for the immediate NYC area, though projections are subject to change

Once that system moves out it feels more like January, with temps falling back into the 30s through at least the middle of the next week

Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for some snow early next week as temperatures dip down to more normal levels for this time of year.

Initial projections indicate spots in and around the city could see up to 3 inches of snow fall overnight Sunday into Monday, while the estimates are higher for those further north. The lower half of New Jersey doesn't look to be affected at this point, though much could change in the coming days. These numbers will likely be tweaked.

How much snow are we getting?

Storm Team 4 Here's an early look at projected snow totals Sunday into Monday.

New York City recorded its first one-inch snowfall at Central Park in nearly two full years earlier this month. Could this upcoming weekend portend even more to come? One thing looks certain at this point: It'll feel more like January.

Temperatures fall back into the 30s Monday and are expected to stay there through at least the middle of next week.

• Dry Saturday, rain & wind Sunday

• Early week snow potential and a return to C O L D

Check out the 10-day forecast outlook and track any approaching systems using our interactive radar below.