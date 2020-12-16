Times Square

WATCH LIVE: Times Square Camera Shows Nor'Easter Pummel NYC, Emptying Streets

The first major storm of the winter season rolled through New York City Wednesday evening, dumping several inches of snow on the ground paired with howling winds.

In Times Square, small crowds delighted as the snow fell, with the nor'easter keeping most cars off the roads. Snow will likely continue to fall well into the overnight hours, and the area won't be done with the storm until around noon Thursday.

Check out the live video showing the current conditions in Times Square as the snow continues to come down.

This article tagged under:

Times SquareStorm Team 4
