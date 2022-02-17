Storm Team 4

Violeta Yas Joins Storm Team 4

NBC 4 New York is welcoming a new meteorologist to Storm Team 4. Violeta Yas is joining the tri-state’s WeatheRate-certified most accurate TV broadcasting team starting next month. 

Violeta has been in the NBC family since 2014. She presently works as chief meteorologist for Telemundo 62/WWSI in Philadelphia, and also regularly fills in on sister station NBC 10/WCAU. Prior to joining Telemundo 62, Violeta worked on air for AccuWeather.

Her arrival at 30 Rock will also be a homecoming. Violeta grew up in Garfield, NJ and is a graduate of Rutgers University. 

