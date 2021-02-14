Valentine's Day Gets Brief Respite Before Ice Storm Threat Comes Monday

What to Know The tri-state area has grappled with several bouts of snow following the nasty nor'easter that dumped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the region earlier this month

Sunday offers a brief break between weather systems before a light wintry mix moves in overnight, threatening to cause some slick spots on the roads by Monday morning

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potentially high impact ice event late Monday into Tuesday morning with the greatest chance of widespread ice accretion north and west of the city

Valentine's Day offers the tri-state a brief break between weather systems before new threats bring a mix of rain, snow and ice to the region over the coming days.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potentially high impact ice event expected to arrive late Monday and hang around into Tuesday morning. But before that, a light wintry mix moves in Sunday night threatening to cause some slick spots by Monday morning.

A light wintry mix could make things slick Monday AM. A *heavy* wintry mix could cause big problems Tuesday AM. pic.twitter.com/I4pli7jNNO — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 14, 2021

The stronger winter storm approaches Monday evening. With cold air locked in place to the north, snow may mix with and chance to freezing rain, causing dangerous travel and the potential for power outages.

The greatest threat of widespread ice accretion over 1/4 of an inch looks to be in areas north and west of New York City.

Any slight change in storm track will have a difference in terms of who gets the most ice -- stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest updates.

The nasty weather should clear out by lunchtime on Tuesday, Storm Team 4 predicts.

Chances for additional precipitation in the tri-state area come on Thursday and Friday next week. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Ice storms can be particularly perilous because they glaze over roads and other outdoor surfaces in ways that may be difficult to see for drivers and pedestrians. Even seemingly insignificant amounts of ice could damage trees and weigh down power lines as well.

Who's ready to END this streak? pic.twitter.com/a2Wo4yTblH — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) February 14, 2021

