Up to 3 Inches of Rain Expected in Parts of Tri-State as Summer Officially Ends

What to Know A few showers are expected Wednesday and heavier rain will return late Thursday into Friday

Less than an inch of rain is expected along the coast and 1-2 inches are likely north and west of New York City

Higher elevation areas farther west could see up to 3 inches. Along with lightning and destructive winds, flash flooding will be the main threat

Potentially severe weather threatens the tri-state area again this week as summer comes to an end.

A few more showers are expected Wednesday as a strong onshore flow ushers in higher humidity and clouds. The day won't be a washout but an approaching cold front could bring heavier rain and thunderstorms late Thursday. Less than an inch of rain is expected along the coast and 1-2 inches are likely north and west of New York City.

Higher elevation areas farther west could see up to 3 inches. Along with lightning and destructive winds, flash flooding will be the main threat, especially for areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ida.

The band of rain looks to start moving in around 9 p.m. Thursday and the slow-moving system begins to roll through the city and the Hudson Valley by 6 a.m. Friday. Rain will likely stick around through the afternoon as storms head east.

Wednesday will still feel a lot like a summer day with temperatures in the high 70s to near 80 degrees with higher humidity. Though as tropical moisture combines with the cold front, the region will see seasonably cool conditions after showers move out Friday.

The weekend looks to be dry and sunny with temps in the low to mid 70s.

