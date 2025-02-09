Town-by-town snow totals: How much did the tri-state get this weekend?

Several inches of snow fell across the tri-state area on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

With the early numbers in, it appears Long Island had some of the highest totals.

The below snow totals are preliminary and may be updated as new information comes in from the National Weather Service's spotters.

New York snow totals: How much snow did New York get?

Fordham: 4.6"

LaGuardia Airport: 3.6"

Eastchester: 3.5"

Ossining: 3.5"

Croton-on-Hudson: 3.3"

JFK Airport: 3.1"

Bellerose: 3.1"

Central Park: 3.1"

Crown Heights: 3.0"

Chester: 3.0"

Sheepshead Bay: 3.0"

Midwood: 2.8"

Dongan Hills: 2.2"

Long Island snow totals: How much snow fell on Long Island?

Long Island turned out to be the jackpot location for the most snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Jericho: 4.9"

Commack: 4.8"

Hampton Bays: 4.8"

Centereach: 4.5"

Stony Brook: 4.5"

Upton: 4.4"

Ronkonkoma: 4.3"

Islip Airport: 4.0"

Sysosset: 4.0"

Westbury: 3.8"

Floral Park: 3.7"

Plainview: 3.5"

Hicksville: 3.5"

Bellmore: 3.0"

Bethpage: 2.8"

Merrick: 2.8"

New Jersey snow totals: How much snow did NJ get?

Newark Airport: 3.0"

East Rutherford: 2.9"

Elizabeth: 2.8"

Harrison: 2.8"

Hasbrouck Heights: 2.5"

Hoboken: 2.1"

Connecticut snow totals: How much snow did CT get?

Southport: 4.1"

Branford: 4.0"

North Haven: 4.0"

Bethel: 3.8"

Weston: 3.8"

Wallingford: 3.4"

Waterbury: 3.3"

New Canaan: 2.6"

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4