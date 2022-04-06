Storm Team 4

Yankees Thursday Home Opener Postponed Amid Storm Threat: What to Expect

The Yankees home opener against the Red Sox has been pushed to Friday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

You know what they say about April ...

Wednesday's weather is expected to feel raw and chilly almost all day following steady rain that tapered off early, but that's not going to be it for the wet stuff.

Most should stay dry overnight, but showers and thunderstorms are expected across a swath of the tri-state area by early Thursday afternoon and into the late evening hours.

The highly anticipated Yankees home opener against the Red Sox in the Bronx, which had been scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday at the same time. Wednesday's workout at the stadium has also been pushed a day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It'll be cool, too, on Thursday, with temperatures not expected to hit 50 degrees.

The weather improves after that, with temps expected in the mid-to-high 50s Friday and Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. It'll be dry, though, at least.

Local

Assassins Game 13 hours ago

Water Gun ‘Assassins' Game That OKs Late-Night Attacks Prompts Warning in NJ

governors island 7 hours ago

Want a Free Month of Glamping on Governors Island? Here's How to Win It

Next week is a much better story. At this point, we're looking at a sunny (or mostly sunny, at least) stretch of days with temperatures ranging from the 60s to the low 70s.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weatherweather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us