Thanksgiving weather forecast: Rain likely on NYC parade

New Yorkers heading to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday will unfortunately need to bring rain gear with them, according to the latest Storm Team 4 forecast.

Rain is expected during the parade, but the good news is winds are expected to be less than 10 miles an hour, which would mean the balloons could fly.

The Thanksgiving Day parade balloons cannot fly if maximum sustained winds are 23 miles per hour or greater, or if gusts exceed 34 miles per hour.

Before we get to Thursday, enjoy the beautiful weather on Monday. It should be sunny and in the 50s.

Rain will return briefly early Tuesday but that should clear out by midday.

Day before Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Wednesday looks good and clear for holiday travel, on what is typically the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving week.

The high temperature is expected to be around 50 degrees and it should be mostly sunny allowing for smooth holiday travel (minus any traffic).

New York Thanksgiving Day forecast

There is the potential for an all-day rain event on Thanksgiving Thursday. The rain is expected to start around 8:30 a.m. and pick up through the day.

We expect temps in the 40s and showers by the start of the parade, with periods of rain through dinner time. Showers could linger into early Friday.

It's expected to be a rain event for the immediate New York City metro area and any snow would likely be upstate. Snow is even looking unlikely for the Catskills and the Poconos as temperatures will just be too warm .

Weekend weather forecast

Cold weather follows Thanksgiving to start December. This weather pattern really takes hold with no significant warm up through the first week of the month at least, and that includes a very chilly Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.

So how cold will it be? We’ll spend days with highs more in line with mid-January averages. Ouch.

No more chances of rain in the forecast after Thursday, but it remains quite cold.