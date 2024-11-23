Storm Team 4

Thanksgiving storm potential: Holiday forecast serving up possible snow

By Storm Team 4

After a long-delayed rainfall and first snow of the season (for some), all eyes are turning to the holiday week ahead.

Millions are expected to hit the roads and skies next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, and while the exact forecast is still coming into view, we have a few ideas of what could be in store.

But first, there's one final weekend to get through.

Wind will be a main fixture of the day Saturday. Storm Team 4 says to watch out for some airport delays and possible power outages throughout our area.

The next day is a bit repetitive, with breezy and chilly conditions on deck for Sunday as well. Monday quiets down a bit before rain (yes, we're saying rain) makes another return.

Now on to the main event.

We're closely tracking the potential for a Thanksgiving storm. At last check, the biggest impacts would likely come the day after, on Black Friday.

The storm is likely to be a rain event, but could include snow for some.

It's too early to know the particulars of the system, but those should come into focus in the coming days.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

