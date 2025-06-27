Remember the heat wave? Expect temperatures 30 degrees cooler on Friday before warmup

After the first heat wave of the season that included Central Park’s hottest temperature in almost 13 years (99 degrees), chilly air is back – but just through Friday.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all brought record breaking temperatures to the tri-state. Tuesday, in particular, set new record high temperatures for every climate reporting site in the area.

What a difference a couple of days makes. Friday will be a full 30 degrees chillier than that record-smashing Tuesday.

The high pressure system responsible for the extreme heat has shrunk and migrated away, allowing a front to dip to our south. That front ushered in clouds, a cool east wind, and spotty showers.

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday struggled to stay in the 70s in many locations. With a persistent east wind and cloudiness continuing on Friday, expect highs to hover in the upper 60s to low 70s again – another day when a sweater or light jacket might come in handy.

Along with lower temperatures, humidity is way down on Friday, too.

During the heat wave, dew points were running in the sticky 70s. We end the work week with dew points in the 50s – more like spring or fall than summer. That's great news for those who are already over the summer heat and eagerly awaiting the start of fall (in ~88 days!)

Unfortunately, these more refreshing spring/autumn-like days are not coming with all-blue skies.

Clouds prevail into the weekend and each day we have at least a slight chance for showers and storms. Most of each day will be dry, but if you don’t like to take chances you want to keep an umbrella close.

But if the idea of 60s and cloudy already has you longing for some more summery weather, don’t worry: The current cooldown will be very short. Highs return to the 80s by the weekend and that’s where they stay through next week as we welcome the start of July.

And while it’s still over a week out, right now the forecast looks promising for Independence Day next Friday for any beach, barbeque, or firework plans you may have; we’re looking ahead to summer heat and sunshine.