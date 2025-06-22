Storm Team 4

Extreme heat warning issued as tri-state prepares for hottest day in 13 years

Dangerous heat starts building across the tri-state area on Sunday and intensifies through the early part of next week. It'll be our first heat wave of this summer season -- and a brutal one, at that.

By Maria LaRosa and Lauren Maroney l Storm Team 4

A line of potentially severe storms has its eyes on the tri-state Sunday morning, providing a threat of strong winds and thunderstorms before turning up the heat.

The morning's storms will likely strike hardest in northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut. Significant wind damage is possible.

Storm Team 4 says the rain and storms could linger as late as noon or 1 p.m. Check latest weather alerts here.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Sunday also marks the start of the first major heat wave of the season. Humidity will be ramping up along with the temperature next week, too. It will likely feel like 100 or warmer Monday through Wednesday.

"The National Weather Service has upgraded the Heat Watch to an Extreme Heat Warning for New York City, beginning tomorrow. This is the highest level of heat alert," the NWS posted on Saturday.

Tuesday looks like the hottest air temperature we’ll have seen in Central Park since 2012.

Heat stroke symptoms set on fast

This type of heat is dangerous, especially because it is coming on so quickly, before our bodies have any chance to acclimate to it. Because of this, be extra careful outside next week. Limit your time outside, limit strenuous physical activity, stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged people to protect themselves ahead of the weather change.

Vulnerable groups will be at risk, especially due to the sustained prolonged exposure, likely through the end of next week.

On top of that, all three of the hottest days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday -- will approach records, and not just at Central Park. Record-warm lows are possible those days, too, based on our current forecast.

This heat dome will keep showers and storms away until Thursday. That helps break the heat a bit by the end of next week

10-day NYC forecast

High-temperature forecast

Dew point forecast

