Storm Team 4

‘One last tolerable day': Summery Saturday makes way for t-storms, dangerous heat wave

Dangerous heat starts building across the tri-state area on Sunday and intensifies through the early part of next week. It'll be our first heat wave of this summer season -- and a brutal one, at that.

By Maria LaRosa and Lauren Maroney l Storm Team 4

Happy Summer Solstice!

Unlike our last few weekends, temperatures will not drop as we head into Saturday and Sunday. In fact, highs will climb back into the upper 80s, even 90s, as a very strong dome of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the country.

Storms are possible Saturday, especially late in the day into early Sunday, along with the unsettled weather pattern. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says some could turn severe. Damaging winds appear to be the biggest concern for any severe storms that may develop. Check latest weather alerts here.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Be sure to watch out for pop-up lightning. A teenager standing under a tree in Central Park got struck Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Weather Stories

Health Jun 20

Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: Signs, symptoms and how to treat both

Storm Team 4 Jun 20

Heat dome incoming! Extreme temps follow potential storm threat this weekend

Sunday is the start of the first major heat wave of the season. Humidity will be ramping up along with the temperature next week, too, It will likely feel like 100 or warmer Monday through Wednesday.

"The National Weather Service has upgraded the Heat Watch to an Extreme Heat Warning for New York City, beginning tomorrow. This is the highest level of heat alert," the NWS posted on Saturday.

Heat stroke symptoms set on fast

This type of heat is dangerous, especially because it is coming on so quickly, before our bodies have any chance to acclimate to it. Because of this, be extra careful outside next week. Limit your time outside, limit strenuous physical activity, stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged people to protect themselves ahead of the weather change.

Vulnerable groups will be at risk, especially due to the sustained prolonged exposure, likely through the end of next week.

On top of that, all three of the hottest days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday -- will approach records, and not just at Central Park. Record-warm lows are possible those days, too, based on our current forecast.

Record-heat possible

This heat dome will keep showers and storms away until Thursday. That helps break the heat a bit by the end of next week.

10-day NYC forecast

High-temperature forecast

Dew point forecast

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4nyc weatherWeatherEXTREME HEAT
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us