‘One last tolerable day': Summery Saturday makes way for t-storms, dangerous heat wave

Happy Summer Solstice!

Unlike our last few weekends, temperatures will not drop as we head into Saturday and Sunday. In fact, highs will climb back into the upper 80s, even 90s, as a very strong dome of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the country.

Storms are possible Saturday, especially late in the day into early Sunday, along with the unsettled weather pattern. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says some could turn severe. Damaging winds appear to be the biggest concern for any severe storms that may develop. Check latest weather alerts here.

Be sure to watch out for pop-up lightning. A teenager standing under a tree in Central Park got struck Thursday.

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.

Sunday is the start of the first major heat wave of the season. Humidity will be ramping up along with the temperature next week, too, It will likely feel like 100 or warmer Monday through Wednesday.

"The National Weather Service has upgraded the Heat Watch to an Extreme Heat Warning for New York City, beginning tomorrow. This is the highest level of heat alert," the NWS posted on Saturday.

Heat stroke symptoms set on fast

This type of heat is dangerous, especially because it is coming on so quickly, before our bodies have any chance to acclimate to it. Because of this, be extra careful outside next week. Limit your time outside, limit strenuous physical activity, stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged people to protect themselves ahead of the weather change.

Extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for our vulnerable neighbors.



If you or someone you know needs a safe place to beat the heat, New York State is here to help.



Find a cooling center near you: https://t.co/DdxoRbxjwF — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 20, 2025

Vulnerable groups will be at risk, especially due to the sustained prolonged exposure, likely through the end of next week.

On top of that, all three of the hottest days -- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday -- will approach records, and not just at Central Park. Record-warm lows are possible those days, too, based on our current forecast.

Record-heat possible

This heat dome will keep showers and storms away until Thursday. That helps break the heat a bit by the end of next week.

