Summer weather sticks around through Friday, before yet another rainy and gloomy weekend

After a gloomy start to the week, the sun returned Wednesday and temperatures finally felt like June. Enjoy it while it lasts, because another cloudy, damp and cool weekend is on the way.

Summer weather holds for the rest of the work week before things start to slip. Sunshine and above-normal temperatures in the 80s on Thursday and Friday will be a delight for warm weather lovers.

Parts of New Jersey will exceed 90 degrees on Thursday, while shore areas on Long Island will be cooler, in the low 80s. The entire day remains sunny and dry, though a stray shower may pass through after dinner as a front drops into the region.

That front will usher in cooler air starting Friday.

Even with the temperature drop, inland highs still manage the 80s on Friday. We’ll see a few more clouds building in the sky, but should remain dry for one more day. Friday, like Thursday and Wednesday, will be great beach days if you’re able to get to the shore.

Another round of light showers could drift through Friday evening, with even more on tap for the weekend, making for yet another soggy Saturday and Sunday. We don’t anticipate all-day rain, but you’ll will want to keep an umbrella handy both days.

If you have weather-dependent plans for Father’s Day, have the NBC New York app on your phone so you can check radar any time, and have a backup plan in case a shower interrupts your Father’s Day activities.

North Jersey and the Hudson Valley will likely see the most rain this weekend, while those out on Long Island and down in South Jersey will see comparatively less. As such, those further south and east have a better chance to enjoy periods of dry skies.

And if it feels like another wet weekend is par for the course at this point, you’re not wrong.

Since April, six out of the last 10 weekends have been soggy in Central Park. And three out of the four “dry” weekends included a trace of rain.

All these wet weekends may even make it feel like the entire year has been a soggy one. And while May was definitely a rainy month in the city — tallying more than 6.5 inches of total rain, over two inches above normal — April was actually drier than normal. It just felt wet because a lot of the precipitation fell on weekends, when most people wanted to spend time outside.

Plus, January got the year off to a very dry start, so despite our recent rain, Central Park is running over an inch below average for 2025. And many locations across the tri-state have built up even larger deficits on the year.

So, yes, it has been rainy lately, and we’re going to see even more soggy days through the first half of next week. But that’s not terribly unusual for this time of year.

What has been unusual is how disproportionately our weekends have been impacted compared to every other day of the week. It has been a run of rotten luck this spring, but with summer just around the corner, let’s hope the change in seasons will help bring about a change in this weather pattern.