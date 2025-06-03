Get ready for summer heat: Temps could hit 90 this week — and the humidity hits, too

After a gray, dreary, and cool end to May, June is promising brighter, drier, and warmer weather.

This week sunshine returns and summer temperatures skyrocket to near 90 degrees – a number we haven’t hit since last August.

June is the beginning of meteorological summer – marked by consistently warm temperatures in the tri-state. Average highs start in the mid-70s and peak in the mid-80s by early July. Coming off the the 50s and 60s of late-May, this week’s 70s and 80s are a welcome change to warm weather lovers.

We should make 80 on Tuesday – something we haven’t accomplished in weeks. Look for highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and near-90-degree heat on Thursday! If we hit 90, it’ll be the first time since August 28, 2024.

And it will feel like the peak of summer. Not only are we getting the summer temperatures, but we are getting the summer humidity, too.

It will stay low through Tuesday, but the humidity creeps up to the “unpleasant” category by Thursday and Friday. So plan your outdoor activities early in the week and get your air conditioner tuned up for the end of the week.

Central and South Jersey will feel the heat the most. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s there.

If you can, this would be a great opportunity to take a last-minute vacation day and head down the shore. Temperatures will be a good 10 degrees cooler along the coast.

But whether you plan on heading to the beach or just eating lunch outside, do not forget the sunscreen. The sun is intense this time of year. Don’t let our first run of warm summer days deliver your first summer burn.

By the end of the week a cold front will bring showers and storms to the region and drop our temperatures and humidity back to more normal levels, ending our early summer preview.

Thankfully, we won’t get a repeat of our May chill – just a return to the comfortable 70s that are typical of June.

Bottom line: If you love summer heat and humidity, relish in this week’s heat. If you don’t, be patient. The 70s will return soon.