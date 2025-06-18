Summer heat and storms return Thursday, before highs near 100 degrees next week

After seemingly endless stretches of cloudy, damp and cool days that all too often fell on the weekend, spring is coming to an end — and the weather pattern is doing a complete turnaround.

Summer heat and summer storms return Thursday, almost perfectly timed with the official start of astronomical summer on Friday. And next week, the first full week of summer, will be a scorcher.

After highs in the low to mid 80s Wednesday, we’ll end up near 90 on Thursday. These warmer temperatures come along with increased humidity and a widespread storm threat, which will peak in time for the Thursday evening commute (for those who don't have Juneteenth off from work).

Thursday’s storm threat is enhanced by high temperatures and an approaching cold front. We’ll manage a dry and even sunny first half of the day. But that early sunshine will allow our temperatures and instability to ramp up, fueling afternoon and evening storm chances ahead of the front, which approaches from the west.

Anticipate periods of heavy rain accompanied by abundant thunder and lightning. Within the strongest storms, damaging wind gusts, hail, even isolated tornadoes are possible. Localized flooding is also a concern where the downpours are heaviest. Be especially careful when driving on low-lying roads and encountering poor drainage areas.

Once the cold front sweeps through Thursday night, skies clear out and we’re in for a much drier Friday. The air behind the front will take humidity down, but temperatures will stay warm.

Unlike our last few weekends, we won’t be seeing cooler temperatures heading into Saturday and Sunday either. Instead, highs will climb into the upper 80s, even 90s, as a strong dome of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the country.

And this will kick off a series of 90+ degree days through majority of next week – the first full week of summer – officially delivering our first heat wave of the season. Right on time.

While 90s will be what we see on the thermometer, but it is going to feel even hotter. Next week’s heat is coming along with high humidity, leading to heat indices well into the triple digits as early as Monday.

This type of heat is dangerous, especially because it is coming so early in the season; our bodies have not had any chance to acclimate to these conditions.

Because of this, be extra careful next week; summer camps are kicking off and heat is especially tough for kids. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous physical activity, and drink plenty of water.

Summer is a long season. And this is only the beginning.