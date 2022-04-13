Strong Storms Eye NYC Area Thursday; Temps Could Hit 80 for 1st Time in 7 Months

A powerful storm system is expected to sweep through the tri-state area Thursday afternoon, threatening to bring damaging straight-line winds and heavy rains.

At this point, the risk of severe weather is slight, but much could change over the course of the next 24 hours or so. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Storms are expected to move west to east through the tri-state between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Lightning is considered likely, while damaging winds are possible. Tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are not expected as of the latest forecast.

A stray, strong storm north and west of New York City is possible Wednesday ahead of the next threat, but any system that moves through won't be as widespread as the one that is anticipated to hit the region in a day. Thursday's weather will be mild, though.

The mercury could climb to 80 degrees in the city by afternoon, which would be the first time it hit that mark since September 2021.

Behind the front, Friday and Saturday will be mild, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Another cold front moves through Saturday afternoon, bringing showers followed by cooler-than-average temperatures from Easter Sunday through most of next week.

