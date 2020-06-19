Storm Team 4

Stretch of Unsettled Weather, Storms Expected as Summer Begins

Storm Team 4 is tracking several days of gloomy weather and thunderstorms across the tri-state as conditions begin to heat up for the summer.

Skies remain cloudy but it's expected to be mostly dry Friday. As summer officially begins Saturday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend and into next week.

The best chances of any wet weather Friday and Saturday afternoons will generally be from New York City to the north and west.

Temperatures are expected to be above 80 degrees and things will really heat up next week, with temps reaching near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm chances continue through next week.

