Storms Threaten Tri-State Monday as Temps Soar Near 90; Strong Winds Possible

Summer-like temperatures return with a vengeance to kick off the workweek, with the mercury expected to climb near 90 degrees ahead of the chance for tri-state thunderstorms later in the day.

Monday starts out dry, but spotty storms are expected to pop up in the afternoon and evening, and some cells could be strong to severe. At this point, damaging winds and hail appear to be the biggest threats, but the overall risk is low.

The greatest risk of severe weather appears north and west of New York City. That said, anyone looking to enjoy the water as summer fades should know New York City and Long Island beaches face a high rip current risk.

Temperatures turn much cooler later in the week, with highs expected to reach only the mid-70s by Thursday, when we're expected to see rain associated with a cold front that pushes Fiona out to sea, and drop into the 60s on Friday. Here's your 10-day outlook.