Storm clears out on Monday leaving cold but dry week ahead

The sun will come out tomorrow. First though we have to make it through the rest of a soggy, damp, and breezy Monday.

The storm that brought rain and heavy winds to the area is finally moving out of the tri-state. Most parts of the area will dry out starting around 10 a.m.

There are some coastal flooding advisories and flood watches through early Monday afternoon.

Temperatures on Monday will remain in the high 30s or low 40s. Winds will remain breezy but not as gusty as they were overnight. Expect winds in the 10 to 20 mph range, gusting up to 25 mph during the day.

How much rain or snow did my town get?

Rainfall totals:

Bethpage, NY 4.75"

Dix Hills, NY 4.08"

Stony Brook, NY 3.90"

Snow:

Kiamesha (Sullivan) 2.5”

Wantage Twp (Sussex) 0.5”

Brookside (Morris) 0.2”

Wind gusts:

Kew Gardens 48 mph

Orient, NY 46 mph

East Hampton 46 mph

White Plains/HPN 43 mph

NYC/JFK Airport 41 mph

The 10-day forecast looks more seasonal for temperatures and dry, at least until late next weekend. There's a 40% chance of rain late Sunday into Monday at this early point in the week.

Wind chills during the week will stay in at least the 30s. It will be brisk and cold at the bus stop and for the morning commute Tuesday morning.

The big ‘warm up’ comes Friday and Saturday with highs closer to 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.