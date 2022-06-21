Storm Team 4

Start of Summer to Bring ‘Firehose' of Rain to Tri-State, Expected to Last a Few Days

There is a chance that severe weather will make its way to the metro area by Tuesday afternoon -- with periods of heavy rain through Thursday

By Storm Team 4

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A "firehose" of rain is expected to drench the the tri-state area for the next few days starting Tuesday afternoon -- a damp start to the official start of summer that could bring flash flooding to certain areas.

Although some sun is expected early Tuesday, it will be a mostly cloudy kind of day with temperatures just below 80 degrees.

However, there is a chance that severe weather will make its way to the metro area by Tuesday afternoon -- with periods of heavy rain through Thursday. The biggest storm impacts will be felt west of New York City.

Some areas will see as much as 2 inches of rain by then -- with some areas possibly experiencing as much as 3 to 4 inches. As a result, there is the chance for some flash flooding.

Thunder is also a possibility, along with gusty damaging winds, on Wednesday, a day which will also see some chilly weather as temperatures are expected to dip and reach only the high 60s.

The tri-state area will get back to summer weather by Friday after the front makes its way through just in time for a nice weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Track upcoming weather using our interactive radar below.

