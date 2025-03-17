Last few days of winter to feel more like spring in NYC area

Winter officially comes to a close later this week, even though we’ve been enjoying spring weather for much of March. It has been an incredibly mild start to the month and that warmth is set to continue as we welcome spring on Thursday.

Our mild March is coming off a cold start to the year; temperatures in both January and February were below average. It was far from record-breaking cold, but our winters have been so mild in recent years, you’d have to go back to 2015 to find a year that got off to a colder start than this one.

March has been a stark change from January and February. Daily temperatures are running over 4 degrees above normal.

With the start of spring fast approaching, we are looking ahead to more days in the 60s.

To add context, average mid-March high temperatures are near 50 degrees. The 60s are more in line with average temperatures for the middle of April. The next few days may technically still be considered winter, but they’ll be delivering a warm, sunny, spring-like feel.

We officially welcome the start of spring at 5:01 a.m. on Thursday. This is marked by the moment the sun sits directly above the equator, theoretically bringing us equal amounts – 12 hours each – of day and night.

However, we are already getting over 12 hours of daylight this week and gaining over two and a half minutes each day.

The reason we’re getting “extra” daylight each day is because the Earth’s atmosphere refracts, or bends, light. The refraction allows the sun to be visible several minutes before it actually reaches the horizon in the morning, and several minutes after it passes below the horizon in the evening.

By the equinox, we’ll enjoy a full 12 hours and nine minutes of sunlight to enjoy!

As we move beyond the equinox, temperatures continue to trend above average, carrying us through the end of the month. Chilly days and freezing mornings are quickly becoming a winter memory.

So clear some room in the back of your closet for the sweaters. T-shirt weather is nearly upon us!