Spring-Like Temps to Make Way for Chillier Conditions, Possible T-Storms

What to Know Cooler and cloudier with a chance for late-day showers Wednesday

Rain expected again Thursday to early Friday, a thunderstorm or two in the mix

Mostly cloudy this weekend with cooler air moving in for next week

The pleasant weather with above average temperatures experienced Tuesday will soon make way to cooler and more cloudy conditions Wednesday -- before the area experiences rain and the possibility of thunderstorms toward the end of the work week.

A lighter onshore wind, higher humidity and showers move in late in the day Wednesday. The showers come on the leading edge of the same system sparking severe weather in Texas and the deep South.

Although, Storm Team 4 does not anticipate a severe outbreak in the tri-state area, rain will be present through early Friday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms early Thursday during the first wave of rain. The rain will likely come in two waves – one Wednesday night into Thursday morning and the other Thursday night into Friday morning.

The region is likely to see more scattered shower activity Thursday, with total rainfall in some areas -- especially along the coast -- possibly exceeding 1 inch.

The wet weather will mostly disappear in time for this weekend, which will mostly be cloudy with a sprinkle or two possible on Saturday. Meanwhile, cooler air will spill into the region late Sunday, bringing us a chilly start to the week next week with near freezing temperatures Monday morning.