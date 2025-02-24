Spring-like feel takes over this week as temps climb into 50s

After a week of blustery wind and bitter cold, the parkas can finally get a rest.

Temperatures are climbing into the 50s for the first time this month and staying there for several days. It may not be the start of spring, but it’s going to feel like it for a few days.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

2025 has started cold. Temperatures have been below average most days. It’s by no means record-breaking cold, but it is the coldest start to the year we have seen since 2015; daily temperatures are running just below freezing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

But this week we can push the cold aside. Average highs this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, but we are going to be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that. With highs Tuesday through Thursday getting into the mid-50s, temperatures will feel more in line with what we would expect from late March.

And it wouldn’t be a true taste of spring without a few spring showers. Areas north of NYC will see a stray shower or two Tuesday afternoon and evening. More widespread showers are likely on Thursday.

Neither of these will be big rain events; rain totals will be under a quarter inch in most places. But it’ll be just enough, especially on Thursday, for you to want the umbrella or hooded jacket handy if you’re heading outside.

The greater fallout from Thursday’s rain will be the drop in temperatures. We’re not talking about a major cold snap.

Highs will stay above average heading into the weekend, but we’ll be feeling the 40s instead of the 50s in the afternoon.

A bigger push of cold air happens Sunday. A cold front will pass to our north Saturday evening, ushering in enough chilly air to knock our highs back down into the 30s. The good news: It’s brief!

The cold air should last just a couple of days before we rebound to the 50s by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the brief stretches of “warm” weather while they last. The start of spring is still over three weeks away, so it’s going to be a while before these mild temperatures become a staple in the tri-state area.