Soggy Saturday to Start Weekend — So When Do We Dry Out? See Latest NYC Forecast Here

Hope you don't have many outdoor plans on Saturday — and if you do, bring an umbrella.

A few showers are possible during the morning hours, but the better rain chance for rain comes during the afternoon and evening. The latest forecast modeling shows a shift west for the system, which will bring some heavier rain into New York City and New Jersey.

Earlier in the week, it looked like much of the area could see some rain, but it wouldn't be any large amounts, likely less than half an inch. But now that it looks like the system has moved westward, higher totals are expected, particularly along the coast.

NYC, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, much of coastal and northeastern New Jersey, and all of Connecticut can expect between 1-2 inches of rain to fall on Saturday, making the afternoon and evening a bit of a washout.

So will the whole weekend be lost? Not so much, as sunshine returns behind the cold front Sunday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies to make for a pleasant end of the weekend.

Those 70-desgree temperatures stick around throughout next week as well, as the nice weather stretches into the holiday weekend. The next chance for rain could return Sunday, before Memorial Day itself looks to be a bit of a wet one.

